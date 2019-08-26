MINOR Mattie B. January 22, 1944 August 22, 2019 Mattie B. Minor, 75 of Roanoke, Va., passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Mattie was born January 22, 1944 to the late Ford Coleman and Mildred Virginia Holland Brown. Preceded in death by her son, James "Meekey" Minor; brothers, Ford Coleman Brown Jr., Donald Lee Brown Sr.; sisters, Maxine Cotton and Marie Freeman and a devoted friend, James "Pee Wee" Minor. Left to cherish her memory are son, Keith D. Minor of Norton, Va.; devoted sister, Alma Brown of Roanoke; brother, Richard (Brenda) Brown of Charleston, S.C., sister-in-law, Brenda Brown of Roanoke; grandchildren, Donnell Priest, DeAndre Miller, Kadijah Minor, Zaria Minor, Asha Wright, Shameka Minor, six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 with family receiving friends 30 minutes prior to the service at Serenity. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
