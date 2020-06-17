June 13, 2020 Billy W. Milton, 78, of Blue Ridge, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by both parents, Cornelius and Clara Milton; a nephew, Wayne E. Haupt; and two brothers-in-law, Bill Haupt and Charles Brammer. Billy leaves behind to cherish his memories, sister, June Brammer; brother, Henry A. Milton (Linda); niece, Geneva L. Haupt; nephew, Henry E. Milton; great-niece, Tye L. Meador; and great-nephew, Quinton Meador. A big thank you to Springtree Health and Rehabilitation Center for his care for seven years. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with the Rev. Melvin Poff officiating. Interment will follow at Glade Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. If anyone wishes to make a memorial, please consider the Foundation for Dementia. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

