May 17, 2020 Mary Price Mills, age 88, of Callaway, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Mrs. Mills retired from General Electric and belonged to Highland United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandparent who will be missed. She loved her flowers and traveling with friends. Mrs. Mills was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Mills; and her parents, Hobert and Pearl Price. Surviving are her sons, Jimmy Mahala (Sharon), Jesse Mahala, Donnie Mahala (Angie) and Timothy Mills (Christine); seven grandchildren, Chris Mahala (Katrina), Ben Mahala, Mindy Boothe (Aaron), Lexi Mahala, Brendan Mills, Malia Holt, Victoria Mills; and two great-grandchildren, Levi Boothe and Grayson Boothe. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Park with the Rev. Amy Pannell officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.

