January 11, 1964 April 27, 2020 Jeffrey L. Mills, of Christiansburg, Va., departed this life and entered Heaven's gates on Monday, April 27, 2020. Jeffrey was born on January 11, 1964, to William and Freeda Mills. He was a very talented singer, among many other talents. Jeff was preceded in death by his dad, Bill Mills; his brother, Timmy; his grandparents, Clarence and Bessie Wood and Tom and Dania Mills; as well as many other beloved relatives. He is survived by his mother, Freeda; his sister, Amy; and Neva Sales, who was like a sister to him. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, C.T. and Grace Wood, Michael and Sharon Wood, Sue Wood, Hobert Mills, Luther and Willie Mae Spencer, J.D. and Trudy Worrell, Butch and Shirley Yates and Freddie Mills, as well as numerous cousins and friends. Jeff attended Abundant Life Fellowship where he was especially noted for his singing. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. Because of current restrictions there will be a private family graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg, Va. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Abundant Life Fellowship, Box 9, Pilot VA 24138.

