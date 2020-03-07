March 5, 2020 James Lee Mills, age 78, of Callaway, passed away at home on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Mr. Mills retired from Appalachian Power and served in the United States Army while stationed in Korea. After retirement he worked as a farmer on his farm. He belonged to Highland United Methodist Church. James was a devoted husband, parent and grandparent who will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton Motoy Mills and Victoria Helms Mills. He is survived by his wife, Mary Price Mills; son, Timothy R. Mills (Christine); 3 step-sons, Jesse Mahala, Jimmy Mahala (Sharon) and Donnie Mahala (Angie); seven grandchildren, Brendan Mills, Victoria Mills, Malia Holt, Chris Mahala, Ben Mahala, Mindy Booth, Lexi Mahala; and two great-grandchildren, Levi Booth and Grayson Booth. Graveside services will be conducted at Mountain View Memorial Park, 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, with Pastor Amy Pannell officiating. His family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Monday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

