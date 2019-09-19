MILLS Heather M. September 15, 2019 Heather M. Mills, 31, of Catawba, Va., passed away unexpectantly on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Katherine Annette Mills; her brother, David L. Aliff, Jr.; a sister, Emily C. Ross; her only niece, Ashlynn G. Aliff; her aunt, Tammy Sizemore, and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Margaret M. Todd. Heather was a live by the moment kind of girl, she was fun loving and sassy, and always made everyone laugh. She had a very special bond with her mother, brother and sister. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family has decided there will be no public services. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

