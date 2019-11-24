MILLS Christopher Ronald October 6, 1972 September 24, 2019 Christopher Ronald Mills, 46, of Pensacola, Fla., and formerly of Botetourt County, Va., passed on from this beautiful earthly domain that he had so loved to photograph, to enter into the glorious heavenly presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. There will be a celebration of his life at Troutville Church of the Brethren (5133 Lee Highway, Troutville VA) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 with family receiving visitors starting at 10 a.m. Christopher is survived by his father, Ronald E. Mills, Pensacola, Fla.; mother, Judy D. Mills, Fincastle, Va.; brother & best friend Richard E. Mills, Pensacola Fla.; Richard's daughter, Kayla (Patrick) Warner and their children Patrick, Wade, Braedyn and Willow of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold S. Mills Sr. and Katie Mills Basham and maternal grandparents, Leslie R. and E Lucy Deel. Christopher was born October 6, 1972 in Altus, Oklahoma. After growing up in Baton Rouge, La. and Botetourt County, Va., he relocated to Pensacola, Fla. Christopher graduated from Lord Botetourt High School in 1990 and after a career at Lowe's in Pensacola; he retired to pursue his lifelong dream of studying and teaching photography. He received AA & AS degrees from Pensacola State College and his BFA in Studio Art Photography from University of West Florida in Pensacola. His plans to pursue his MFA at Radford University in Virginia were cut short by the cancer diagnosis right after graduating from UWF in 2018. During his years at PSC and UWF he had artwork displayed in museums of art in Pensacola and New Orleans, LA, photo clubs, art galleries and art festivals, winning numerous awards for his photography and digital imaging. After his diagnosis of stage 4 cancer in July 2018 he said "I have no fear and I refuse to worry, but I will trust in my Lord through it all because Jesus is my Healer and I win however it goes. The big C-Christ is much more powerful than the little c-cancer!" He prayed daily for others with cancer, doctors and medical teams, and remained positive through the journey, refusing to post anything negative on social media throughout the battle. His daily prayer motto was "I'm strong in the Lord and the power of His might & I walk by faith and not by sight…or symptoms or pain or any other circumstances!" Christopher spent his childhood and youth in church and accepted Christ as his Savior and was baptized at an early age. Because church camps and youth conferences were important to him growing up Christopher's family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Troutville Church of the Brethren earmarked for Children/Youth Ministry of Troutville/ New Bethel. Gifts may be mailed to the church at P.O. Box156, Troutville, Va. 24175.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.