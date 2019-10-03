November 18, 1934 October 1, 2019 Carol Gregson Mills of Roanoke, Va., passed from this world to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1934. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mary Gregson; husband, Keith Mills; son, Thomas Mills; brother, Carl Gregson; and sister, Naomi Ramsey. She is survived by her son, Greg Mills and daughter-in-law, Joni; three granddaughters, Jessi Bage, Mindy Mills, and Katie Mills; five great-grandchildren; sister, Molly Koon (Larry); brother, Jeff Gregson (Teresa); and sister-in-law, Nona Bowles (Bill). Special thanks to the staff of Park Oak Grove Assisted Living and Good Samaritan Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they provided. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Copper Hill, Va., with the Rev. Greg Mills officiating. Interment will follow at Copper Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
In memory
Obituaries in the news
