March 30, 2020 Barbara Ann Guthrie Mills, 86, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. As an avid homemaker, Barbara enjoyed a rich life filled with travel, family and friends. She visited most of the continental United States including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as, parts of Europe and the Caribbean. When at home, she was busy welcoming guests into her home filling their bellies with food and their ears with stories. And whether traveling or entertaining, she always had the companionship of her pets. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Mills; daughter, Toye Mundy; and partner, John Pritchard. She is survived by her sister, Janet Bowyer; brother, Jesse Carlton Guthrie; grandson, Shawn Body; a great-granddaughter, two great great-granddaughters, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

