May 1, 2020 Myers "Buck" Frances Milliner, 66, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin L. and Mildred F. Milliner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin, Russell "Weedy", Alvin Jr. and Jimmy Milliner. Surviving him are his daughter, Beth Milliner (Liza); brothers and sister, Douglas Milliner (Hester), Leonard Milliner, John Milliner and Christine Rippee (Danny); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.

