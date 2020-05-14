February 18, 1925 May 9, 2020 Warren Marshall Miller, 95, of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020, where he was greeted by his wife, Ann Cooper Miller, the love of his life for 62 years. He lived in same home in Southwest Roanoke with Ann for over 50 years before they moved to the Brandon Oaks community in 2007. Warren was a man of outstanding character who always believed in doing the right thing. He exemplified clear ethical standards with compassion and fairness abiding by the principle, "A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold." (Proverbs 22:1.) His time, skills, and resources were utilized to help others and his home church, Christ Lutheran of Roanoke. Warren found joy in making others happy, had an infectious smile and delighted in making people laugh. This was a kind man, well loved by his family, friends, and even strangers who he met across his path. He found solace and peace in the outdoors. He was an avid gardener with a green thumb who loved growing flowers, vegetables, and landscaping his yard. He was recognized by the Garden Club for redesigning his whole front yard. He enjoyed photographs of beautiful flower arrangements that his wife had creatively displayed. A wise and keen observer of life, he provided guidance and support to his children and grandchildren with love, attention, and humor. We wish to thank his caregiver of many years, Candi Saunders, who guided Warren through his latter years with love and compassion, through adventures and the routines of life. Warren was born on February 18, 1925, in Jerome, Virginia, son of the late Pius and Rebecca Miller. He was preceded in death by his five sisters, Charlotte, Marie, Sarah, Laura and Nina; and six brothers, Stanley, Joby, Miley, Aldine, George, and Sidney. He is survived by his brother, Gordon; his son, Marshall Miller of Williamsburg, Virginia; his daughter, Sharon Miller Nickerson and husband, John, of Williamsburg, Virginia; and his grandchildren, Rebekah Chappell and husband, Nick, of Roanoke, Virginia, Sarah Nickerson of Queens, New York, and Leah Nickerson and significant other, Nathan Hoback, of Chesterfield, Virginia. Warren graduated from Mount Jackson High School in 1943. After graduation, he volunteered to serve in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946 and was trained at Camp Perry, Virginia. During World War II, he was stationed in Hawaii, intercepting and decoding Japanese transmissions. Following the war, Warren attended the College of William and Mary in Virginia where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting, graduating in 1949. Warren started working as a CPA in 1950 for Alexander Grant. In 1962, he formed the firm, Rothgeb, Miller & Brogan, with his other colleagues. He was also part owner of their office building on Campbell Avenue in downtown Roanoke, Virginia. He worked as a CPA until the age of 80, retiring in 2005 from Miller, Morgan & Agee. Over his career he served with distinction and was well respected in his field, forming close relationships with not only his clients but other professionals. He enjoyed daily lunches with fellow professionals in downtown Roanoke. A private viewing and service will be held at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, 318 Church Avenue, SW on Thursday, May 14, 2020, with the Reverend K. David Skole of Christ Lutheran officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Virginia. A celebration of his life will be held later at Brandon Oaks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave., Roanoke, VA 24015. For online condolences please visit www.oakeys.com or you may send cards to 16810 Holly Point Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185.
