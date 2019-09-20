MILLER Sonny Lee September 21, 2019 Sonny Lee Miller, 78 of Riner, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 019. Funeral service will be held at Noon on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Stanley "Shake" Smith Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Jacksonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to Noon prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

