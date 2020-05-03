September 23, 1928 April 24, 2020 Sidney Guy Miller, 91, a long-standing resident of Brandon Oaks in Roanoke, Va., died on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born on September 23, 1928 in Jerome, Va., son of the late Pius and Rebecca Miller. Sidney was preceded in death by his daughter, Marlene; his son, Albert Nugue; five sisters, Charlotte, Marie, Sarah, Laura and Nina; and five brothers, Stanley, Joby, Miley, Aldine and George. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Wanda Ashley Miller; two brothers, Warren and Gordon; four children and their spouses, Dennis Miller of Manassas, Va., Michael S. Miller (Nancy) of Charlottesville, Va., Jerry Miller (Lee) of Manassas, Va., and Antonio "Tony" Nugue (Brooke) of Roanoke; his grandchildren and their spouses, Timothy Nugue (Dawn), Michael Richards Miller (Linda), Jessica Miller, Matthew Miller (Emily), and Sydney Miller; and six great-grandchildren, Nico, Liam, Alexa, Skylar, Anderson and Isaiah. Sidney attended Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, and was a long-standing member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Roanoke. He spent his entire working career of 47 years with Leggett department stores (now Belk), rising to become the general manager of the Roanoke stores and a regional manager for the organization, responsible for a territory that included stores located throughout Virginia, as well as in West Virginia and Maryland. For many years, Sidney was actively involved with the Rescue Mission of Roanoke and his church. In 2002, in recognition of a lifetime spent in helping others, he received the Virginia Governor's Community Service and Volunteerism Award. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Sidney's memory can be made to care for and preserve the Miller Family Gardens, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1008 Franklin Road, SW, Roanoke, Va. 24016 or visit www.stmarksroanoke.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

