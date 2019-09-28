MILLER Roger L. September 26, 2019 Roger L. Miller, 67, of Roanoke, Va., has passed away. As of Thursday, September 26, 2019, is walking beside the still waters after a long courageous battle against cancer. Roger was a Veteran of foreign Wars, having served in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his daughters, Jessica and Jennifer Miller; and their mother, Linda Miller; grandson, Gabe Miller; life partner, Carlton Doss; brother, Randy (Dot) Miller; sisters, Faye (Tommy) Miller- Martin, Pam (Bob) Lloyd, Kathy (Carl) Saunders and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Lotz Vinton Chapel. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 29 at Lotz Vinton Chapel, with the Rev. Brian Geiser. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Bedford, Va. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: First Christian Church of Vinton, 302 6th Street, Vinton, Va. 24179. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.