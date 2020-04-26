MILLER, Robert Earle November 29, 1932 - April 24, 2020 Robert Earle "Bob" Miller, 87, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, following a battle with dementia. He was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and patriot. Mr. Miller was born on November 29, 1932, in Easton, Pa., and grew up in Northwest, Washington, D.C. He was a 1950 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and attended the University of Maryland before enlisting in the United States Army during the Korean War, serving as a Combat Aid Medic. Mr. Miller was awarded the Army's Good Conduct Medal and The National Defense Service Medal for his work at Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver, Colo., was transferred to reserve status in 1955 and ultimately separated from service in June 1961. Following his service Mr. Miller returned to the University of Maryland where in 1957 he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Personnel Management. Later that year he married Diana Augusta Kersh and the couple soon moved to the growing suburbs of Northern Virginia, settling in Kings Park then West Springfield to raise their family. Following college Mr. Miller entered the management training program at C&P Telephone where he served as District Manager for a number of offices and as Director of several divisions of Bell Atlantic. Over the next three decades Mr. Miller served as a cost allocation expert witness, including during the rebranding of the Baby Bells where he managed the settlement of revenues between the Baby Bells and their divestiture from AT&T. Mr. Miller retired from Bell Atlantic in 1989 after 35 years of service and Bell Atlantic later became Verizon. Mr. Miller was an accomplished runner. As a member of the C&P Telephone Runners and the D.C. Road Runners Club he competed in countless road races over the years, regularly winning his age division. A few years after retirement, the Millers relocated to Roanoke, Va. A first rate and avid golfer from his youth, Bob actively pursued his passion for the game and over the next 25 years as a member of Great Oaks Country Club and their seniors group, traveled around the state playing and competing in local club tournaments. In recent years Mr. Miller's health began to decline. He had been a resident of South Roanoke Nursing home for the past 18 months. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Diana "Dee" Miller; sons, David Miller and wife, Ann Blair, of Roanoke, Va., and Doug Miller of Fairfax, Va.; daughter, Dina and husband, Rich Asbell, of Bristow, Va.; seven grandchildren, Nic, Rob, Annie, Chris, Sam, Jenna and Camryn; one great-grandson, Mikey; and sisters, Janet Rhoades of Gaithersburg, Md., and Sally Corrigan of Berlin, Md. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
