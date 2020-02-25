February 22, 2020 Paul L. "Leon" Miller, 89, of Roanoke, Va., died at his residence on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, with a Time of Prayer and Remembrance at 6 p.m. at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

