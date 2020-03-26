January 5, 1931 March 21, 2020 On Saturday, March 21, 2020, Mary Thelma Dawson Miller passed at Guggenheimer Health and Rehab in Lynchburg, Va. She was born to the late Claudester Dawson Buford and John William Garrett on January 5, 1931. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Everrett V. Miller; sister, Bobbie D. Ricks; nephew, William G. Ricks and brother Harry G. Dawson. She also was preceded in death by her aunt, Betty D. Faulkner and her daughter, Claudia Sullivan. Mary joined Washington Street Baptist Church at a young age, where she taught Sunday School for a number of years. She served on the Senior Usher Board, a member of the Ladies Aid Society and a member of the Willing Workers Club. Mary graduated from Bedford Training School and Virginia State College, both with honors. At Virginia State she was a member of the Pawley Debating Society the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Interfraternity Council. She further studied at the University of Virginia and Indiana University. She taught school in Gary, Indiana, Washington, D.C. and Bedford, Virginia. Mary worked 10 summers for the Montgomery County, Maryland Department of Recreation as an Instructor. After teaching for 38 years in the public school system, she retired from the Bedford County School System. Mary leaves to mourn her loss a daughter, Claudester E. "Wendy" Miller; granddaughter, Meredith B. Bell; niece, Renee' Dawson; sister-in-law, Beatrice Dawson (wife of the late Harry Dawson); foster daughter, Mary Baker and Debra Clark, the other half of the "Porch Ladies." She will be missed by all of the children she taught and a host of other friends and family. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Fairmont Cemetery, 1099 E. Main St. Bedford, Va. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
