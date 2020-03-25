March 21, 2020 Mary D. Miller, age 89, of Bedford, departed this life on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Claudester "Wendy" Miller; one granddaughter; other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Fairmont Cemetery, 1099 E. Main St. Bedford, VA 24523. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

