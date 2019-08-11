MILLER Margaret Beatrice October 30, 1926 August 7, 2019 Margaret Beatrice Miller (Marge), 92, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the home of her son, in Amherst, Va. She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on October 30, 1926, daughter of the late Arthur and Fern Scofield and wife of the late Lawrence Barnes Miller. Marge's first love was her husband Larry. After their first date, Marge confided in her twin sister Kay saying, "I want to know him when I am an old old woman". After sixty-nine years of marriage, she joined him in heaven four years to the day after his passing. Her second love was the theater, she was an accomplished actress and director, with professional credits at the Detroit Repertoire Theater and the Spoleto festival in Charleston, S.C. Marge was also an avid read and published author. She was active in the Anderson County Literacy program, sharing her love for reading through teaching adults to read. She is survived by three beloved children and eight grandchildren, Lawrence B. Miller Jr, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; his wife, Rosemary and their children, Temple DePlato, her husband David, and Morgaen Brandler and her husband, Bo; Mark Miller of Amherst, Va.; his wife, Darlene, and his children, Shannon Bucey, her husband, Steve, Ryan Miller, his wife Jennifer, Miles Miller and Kelly Ward, her husband, Carter; Cheryl Voight Ward of Anderson, S.C., her husband, Paul and her children, Jennifer Rowell, her husband, Jason, and Matthew Voight and his wife, Ashley; thirteen great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road, with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to Roads to Recovery,2600 Memorial Avenue, Suite 107, Lynchburg, Va. 24501, www.roads2recovery.org. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.