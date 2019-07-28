MILLER Helen Louise July 24, 2019 Helen Louise Miller, 76, of Roanoke, passed away July 24, 2019. She was a retired LPN with Carilion. Survivors include her daughter, Terrie Miller Adams; and grandsons, Jamar and Tyrell Adams; other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 1 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memoria Park. Friends may call at Serenity Tuesday, 2 to 8 p.m. viewing. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

