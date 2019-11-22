MILLER Eleanor Clagett May 30, 1953 November 20, 2019 "Let the memory of Ellie be with us forever." Eleanor (Ellie) Clagett Miller, 66, of Pearisburg, Va., departed this life on November 20, 2019. She was born May 30, 1953 in Washington, D.C. She was preceded in death by parents Ralph and Eleanor Clagett of Poplar Hill, Va. She is survived by husband William Thomas (Tom) Miller; sisters, June Cross, Mary Lee Eustis, Martha Greene; son, Ben Miller and wife Mary; daughter, Mary Ellen Harman and husband Jonathan; grandchildren, Gavin, Macy, Mabry Miller and Josiah and Elijah Harman. Ellie received her Bachelor's degree from James Madison University in Education and later went to Radford to receive her Master's degree in Library Science. She spent 33 years in education, most remembering her as the librarian at Macy McClaugherty Elementary School. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Pearisburg Chapter. No matter where Ellie lived, worked or served, her life was grounded by faith and family. Ellie was a lifetime member of the Pearisburg United Methodist Church. There she loved being part of the Chancel and Handbell Choir. She passionately served God and church no matter what was needed or asked. Ellie had a fierce love for family. Her kids and grandkids were spoiled by her selfless commitment to showing her love through time and devotion. No soccer game, board game or homemade cookie was denied. We will miss you greatly and love you always. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Pearisburg First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A private burial will be held at the Shannon Cemetery, Poplar Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Ellie's honor to the Pearisburg First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 400, Pearisburg, Va. 24134. The Miller family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.