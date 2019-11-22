MILLER Eleanor Clagett May 30, 1953 November 20, 2019 "Let the memory of Ellie be with us forever." Eleanor (Ellie) Clagett Miller, 66, of Pearisburg, Va., departed this life on November 20, 2019. She was born May 30, 1953 in Washington, D.C. She was preceded in death by parents Ralph and Eleanor Clagett of Poplar Hill, Va. She is survived by husband William Thomas (Tom) Miller; sisters, June Cross, Mary Lee Eustis, Martha Greene; son, Ben Miller and wife Mary; daughter, Mary Ellen Harman and husband Jonathan; grandchildren, Gavin, Macy, Mabry Miller and Josiah and Elijah Harman. Ellie received her Bachelor's degree from James Madison University in Education and later went to Radford to receive her Master's degree in Library Science. She spent 33 years in education, most remembering her as the librarian at Macy McClaugherty Elementary School. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Pearisburg Chapter. No matter where Ellie lived, worked or served, her life was grounded by faith and family. Ellie was a lifetime member of the Pearisburg United Methodist Church. There she loved being part of the Chancel and Handbell Choir. She passionately served God and church no matter what was needed or asked. Ellie had a fierce love for family. Her kids and grandkids were spoiled by her selfless commitment to showing her love through time and devotion. No soccer game, board game or homemade cookie was denied. We will miss you greatly and love you always. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Pearisburg First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A private burial will be held at the Shannon Cemetery, Poplar Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Ellie's honor to the Pearisburg First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 400, Pearisburg, Va. 24134. The Miller family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

