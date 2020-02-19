February 16, 2020 Eileen Allie Miller, widow of Joe D. Miller, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1923, in Dowagiac, Michigan to the late Charles Allie and Emmaline Elliot Allie. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Allie and Eugene Allie and sister, Nellie Allie Fellers. Eileen was an active member of Bedford Christian Church for over 30 years. She retired from Rubatex Corporation in 1987 and after retirement devoted her time to community volunteer services including Bedford Christian Ministries, Bedford Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Bedford City Recreation Department. She was a 45-year member of Liberty Chapter No. 109, Order of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her niece, Carol Benjamin; two nephews, Tom Whitmore and Bill Whitmore; several great-nieces and nephews; a stepson, Richard P. Miller; five stepgrandchildren; and numerous stepgreat-grandchildren and stepgreat-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of English Meadows/Elks Home in Bedford for the many kindnesses extended to Mrs. Miller for so many years. Special appreciation is extended to those whose special care and love afforded her many days of happiness. A memorial service including Eastern Star Rites will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Bedford Christian Church with the Rev. Dr. David Walton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bedford Christian Church Building Fund, c/o Bedford Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1928 Moneta Road, Bedford, Va., or another charity of choice.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.