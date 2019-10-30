October 29, 2019 Amelia (Tiny) Louise Glass Miller, 77, of Salem, Va., passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born in Salem, Va., a daughter of the late, George W. and Etta Delp Glass. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James I. Miller and sisters, Georgia Glass Prillaman and Ruth Glass Witt. Tiny was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, a homemaker, and was member of the Roanoke Valley Blind Bowlers. She is survived by her niece, Donette Spence and husband, Randy; nephew, Scott Witt and wife, Donna; great-nieces and nephew, Kristen Merick, Brittany Spence, Chelsea Poff and D.J. Witt; and numerous other family members. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home, Salem. Private graveside services will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park with the Rev. Greg Irby officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

