November 14, 2019 Beecher K. Millard Jr., 79, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carole "Pat" Millard; son, Vince Millard (Brenda); daughter, Kelly Waldron (John); grandchildren, Chris Millard, Baylee Millard, Paylin Waldron and Lakyn Waldron; great-grandchildren, Alycia Millard and Brelynn Bolden; sister, Janet Graybill (Veronica); several nieces and nephews; extended families, The Bollings, The Keiths, The Grays and The McCulloughs; his dogs, Kasey and Lily; and special friend, Keith Barnett. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool, bowling and NASCAR. The family would like to extend special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice. Graveside Services will be conducted at noon on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

