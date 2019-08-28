August 25, 2019 Harold Dean Miles, 75, of Vinton, Va., was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Harold and wife, Linda, were originally from Sparta, N.C., and moved to Roanoke after their marriage in January of 1967 to begin their life together and were blessed with two daughters. He was employed with C&P Telephone Company where he took early disability retirement after 25 years of service. His love of music began in childhood. Harold enjoyed playing music with his high school friends and in a cover band called the "Vee Jays" in Winston-Salem, N.C. After moving to Roanoke, Va., his music led him to join a local country western band and later as a member of the Virginians Gospel Quartet. Harold was an active leader of youth at Lynn Haven Baptist Church through teaching and music and by living out his faith. Due to his long-term illness with Multiple Sclerosis, diagnosed at age 33, he was limited in his ability to service at Bonsack Baptist Church the last nine years of his life. Harold continued to share his love of music, specifically the bass guitar, with his grandchildren and inspire them with this sweet spirit. He was preceded in death by his father, John Raymond Miles Jr.; mother and father-in-law, Opal and Cecil Nicholson of Sparta, N.C.; and niece, Jennifer Lynn Miles of Vinton, Va. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Nicholson Miles; daughters, Deanna Miles Carter and boyfriend, Bill Linkous, and Julie Miles Blevins and husband, Ronnie Blevins Jr.; three grandchildren, Hunter Michael Carter and girlfriend, Kaylynn Caldwell, Stella Mae Taylor, and Josie Mya Taylor; three stepgrandsons, Caleb Matthew Blevins, Derek Andrew Blevins, and Tristan Eli Blevins; and furry companion, Bud. He is also survived by his mother, Earlene Miles; sister, Wanda Shaw and husband, Ray Shaw; brothers, Larry Miles, and Marty Miles and wife, Charlotte Miles; multiple nieces and nephews; and many special friends. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. and from 7 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Bonsack Baptist Church. A private graveside service will be held in Sparta, N.C., at the Joines Family Cemetery at Whitehead Union Baptist Church on Friday, August 30, 2019. The family welcomes flowers, however, donations may be made to the National MS Society or to the Bonsack Baptist Church Music Ministry. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke police hand out $250 tickets for holding a phone in a work zone
-
Roanoke prosecutors drop murder charge after shooting death of key witness
-
New task force seeks leads on 2009 Childs-Metzler killings
-
CASEY: $2,000 computer has cost Floyd woman far more
-
3,900 students arrive at UVa with 15 minutes to move in
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.