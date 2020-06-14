June 12, 2020 Julian Powell Midkiff Jr., 62, of Austinville, Va., passed away at home on Friday, June 12, 2020. A native of Virginia he was the son of Julian Midkiff, Sr. and Valma Midkiff, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Eldridge Midkiff. Julian is survived by his sister, Valma Alley and husband, Eugene; two nieces, Melissa Collins and husband, Randy and Kim Gravely; and two great nephews, Hunter Collins and Brody Topham. A graveside service will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. by the Rev. Ben Tidwell.

