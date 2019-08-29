August 27, 2019 Leo Middleton Jr., 75, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Auburn Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, August 30, 2019 at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Drive SW, Blacksburg.

