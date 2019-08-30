August 27, 2019 Leo Middleton Jr., 75, of Christiansburg, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 to be with his heavenly Father. He was predeceased in death by two sons, Stacy and Tracy Middleton; his father, Leo Middleton Sr. and mother-in-law, Lucille Britt Bower. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife and best friend of 55 years, Barbara Bower Middleton, two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and David Ford, Jill and David Long, and the delight of his life grandson, Tanner Long; his mother, Maxine Middleton; sister and brother-in-law, Norma Sue Witt (Ron); brother, Larry Middleton; sister-in-law and husband, Betty Shelor (David), many special nieces, nephews, and friends. He was a faithful member of Auburn Baptist Church and previously Gateway Baptist Church for many years. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Auburn Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery Christiansburg. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to the Auburn Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 917, Riner, Va. 24149. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, August 30, 2019 at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg, Va.

