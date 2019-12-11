August 12, 1954 December 8, 2019 Frank Scott "Pop Pop" Meyers, 65, of Thaxton, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born in Pennsylvania, on August 12, 1954, a son of the late Donald Meyers and Shirley Jean North Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Meyers. Scott graduated from Natural Bridge High School. Afterwards he left to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force for 16 years. He was a very patriotic mans man. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandkids. He also was very involved with our local Boy Scout Troop 183 of Bedford. He often could be found spending time outdoors and working around the house. He was loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew him. Scott is survived by his loving wife, Patty Meyers; children, Cassie Meyers Beverly and husband, Richie, Amber-Lee Meyers and fiancee', Stacey, Kevin Scott Meyers and wife, Christen, and Ryan Johnson; two stepsons, Kevin Henesy and his wife, Leah, and Scott Johnson; grandchildren, Willow, Kaya, Aiden, Tyler, Mason and Camden; two siblings, Donna Rowlett and Sharon Chamberlain and her husband, Phil; and mother-in-law, Doris Koch. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. For those wishing to send memorial contributions in Scott's memory, please consider Boy Scout Troop #183, c/o Bedford Presbyterian Church, 105 W. Main Street, Bedford, VA 24523. However, flowers are welcome for the service. A memorial service and celebration of Scott's life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Bedford Presbyterian Church with the Rev. John T. Salley officiating. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
For a limited time, enter for a chance to win one of 5 family 4-packs of tickets to see Mati…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.