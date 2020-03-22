Mewborne Jr. M.D. Edward Bruce February 5, 1937 March 15, 2020 Edward Bruce Mewborne Jr., M.D., passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, after a long battle with memory loss. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Bruce Mewborne Sr., M.D., and his mother, John Zennie Akridge Mewborne. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Duman Mewborne; sons, Edward Bruce Mewborne III (Tract), Jeffrey Dunman Mewborne M.D. (Hope), John Marion Mewborne (Elizabeth), and Michael Matthew Mewborne Esq. (Jessica); grandchildren, Edward Bruce Mewborne IV, Barbra Ann Mewborne Ramsey (Austin), Travis Pierce, John Luke, Andrea Claire, Julia Hadley, Nina Elizabeth, Josephine Tirrell, and Nora Jane; and sister, Jonzennie Mewborne Jones. Known to his friends and family simply as "Bruce" or "Buddy," he was a devoted husband and father, as well as a respected physician and educator who proudly served his country and the local community. He and Ann are devout members of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and School. Bruce was born in Newport News, Virginia on February 5, 1937. He graduated from Yale University in 1959 with a degree in World History, and the University of Virginia School of Medicine in 1963. He married Ann Dunman on May 11, 1963, and joined the Army that same year. They welcomed their first son, Bruce III in 1964, Jeff in 1966, John in 1967, and Michael in 1976. Bruce proudly served his country, and was honorably discharged from the military at the rank of Captain, and was decorated with both the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. He then continued his medical training at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tenn., where he completed his internship, two residencies, in both pediatrics and radiology, and served as Chief Resident. Bruce then moved his family to California to train as a Fellow at Children's Hospital Los Angeles before again moving to San Antonio permanently in 1971 to join Radiology Associates in private practice. During his 35 years of private practice, Bruce worked as a Board Certified Pediatric Radiologist at Santa Rosa Children's Hospital, and served as Chief of Staff. He also tirelessly volunteered his early morning hours to the U.T. Health Sciences Center as a Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics, training medical residents for over two decades. He retired from medicine in 2006. Bruce loved books. He had a passion for history, a wide appreciation for the arts, and had an infectious smile and laugh. Bruce always made those in his presence feel warmly welcomed. He left an indelible mark on his friends and colleagues. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Karen Kosub, resident service director, and her entire staff, at the Bridge To Rediscovery at The Forum at Lincoln Heights, for their relentless, loving care and support of Bruce and his family over the last four years during his struggle with memory loss. Due to the declaration on March 16, 2020 at 2 p.m., by City, County, and State officials barring gatherings larger than 50 people, all funeral services will remain private for the foreseeable future. For those who would like to view the live stream of Mr. Mewborne's service on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., please use the following link directing you to St. Luke's Episcopal Church Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/StLukesEpiscopalChurchSanAntonio Information will be forthcoming regarding a public celebration of Bruce's life that is likely to take place later in the year. Please continue checking the Porter Loring website for updated dates and times. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bruce's name to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, St. Luke's Episcopal School, or any other charity of one's choosing. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH, 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232, (210) 495-8221.
