November 5, 2019 William S. (Bill) Metz, 93, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Montvale Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.oakeys.com.

