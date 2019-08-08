August 2, 2019 Shirley Fredis Metheny of Botetourt County, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 2, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Graveside Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from Oak Grove Cemetery in Preston County, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.