August 2, 2019 Shirley Fredis Metheny of Botetourt County, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was the widow of George D. Metheny, to whom she was married for 52 years. Shirley was also predeceased by her mother, Edna Hartman; and two brothers, Archie Brown and Buddy Brown. Shirley loved and was passionate about her family, and is survived by three children, Glen D. Metheny and wife, Mary, Patricia Metheny Artz, and Daniel A. Metheny; two grandchildren, Patrick Metheny and wife, Anna, and Carrie Metheny; two great-grandsons, Jack and Dylan; and two sisters, Donna Walker and Helen Fulton. Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside, Oak Grove Cemetery in Preston County, W.Va. The family will receive friends at Oakey's North Chapel. Times and days, once confirmed, will be announced shortly. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
