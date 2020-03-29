March 27, 2020 Mary Ann Metcalf, 99, of Hardy, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by a son, Billy Metcalf; brother, Harrison O'Quinn; and a sister, Clementine Simmon. Surviving are her sons, Gary (Christine) Metcalf and John (Marlene) Metcalf; and numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 366-0707

