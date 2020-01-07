October 25, 1937 January 4, 2019 Constance "Connie" Lucille Messier, 82, of Bedford, died on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at the Bedford Hospice House. She was born in Nashua, N.H. on October 25, 1937 a daughter of the late Philip Arthur Chasse and Olivette Desrosiers Chasse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earle Thomas Messier; a daughter, Elizabeth Anne Messier; and a sister, Claire Boucher. Connie and her beloved husband, Tom, lived in Nashua, N.H. until the family moved to Bedford in 1974 when Tom took a position with Southern Flavoring Company. Connie quickly became a part of the community, first working at the Bedford Public Library and then for many years at the Bedford County School Board Office. She rose through the ranks and according to her, became the Secretary to the Superintendent and Clerk of the Board when she was selected because of her shorthand knowledge. Never one to shy away from public service, Connie was involved in many civic organizations and initiatives, the Bedford Free Dental Clinic, Bedford (and Lynchburg) Mended Hearts, Bedford Book Forum and the Bedford Business & Professional Women's Club. Although she accomplished much on her own, Connie and Tom were a force to be reckoned with when it came to major projects. They were instrumental in establishing the Bedford International Alliance (BIA) which twinned Bedford with other communities in France and England. There was no better itinerary developer than Connie Messier for the many trips she planned for the organization. After successfully spearheading the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church building program fundraiser in the mid-90s, Connie and Tom were asked to spearhead the fundraising for the Bedford Hospice House, which raised over $1.5 million for the facility that she was fortunate enough to live in during her last days. She also withstood the endless fun (and stress) involved in raising three children. She was the best station wagon navigator during each summer's family roadtrips as she would competently guide Tom with a AAA Triptik on her lap. Only the finest three diamond motels, with color TVs, air-conditioning and swimming pools were selected. Connie is survived by her sons, James T. "Jim" Messier and wife, Cynthia, John P. Messier and wife, April; son-in-law, Larry Daniel, all of Bedford. She was a loving Memere to all of her grandchildren, Andrew D. Bailey and wife, Whitney, Katherine B. Lombardi and husband, Nicholas, Paul D. Cunningham Jr. and wife, Ashley, Marc Bailey and fiancee, Dani, Anna K. Messier, James L. Messier, Mariel T. Messier, Scott D. Messier, Arianna E. Messier, Thomas D. Messier, Benjamin W. Messier, Emily M.R. Messier; great-grandchildren, Lena Bailey, Eleanor Bailey, Jack Lombardi, Sam Lombardi, Oliver Cunningham, Luke Cunningham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11 a.m by Father Salvador Añonuevo. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Church Cemetery in Moneta, Va. The family will receive friends at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church on Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. The family requests that donations be made to Friends of Bedford Hospice House, P.O. Box 985, Bedford, VA 24523 or Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 1307 Oakwood St., Bedford, VA 24523. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, Va. (540) 586-7360.
