November 2, 2019 Kimberly Irene Merritt, deeply loving and dearly loved wife, mother, sister, and friend, came to the end of her life journey among us on Saturday, November 2, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. In her new life in the Spirit she joins her parents, Lloyd Paul Maritz and Frances Graves Maritz Grossman; and brothers-in-law, Pat Merritt and Dwayne Casbeer. Kim was born in St. Louis and grew up in Kansas City, before moving to Florida, where she met her husband, Russ. Their thirty-plus years together was a great adventure, a wonderful life, a true love story, with many shared accomplishments in their soul mate partnership. Together they served and led churches, non-profits, and various organizations seeking to make the world a better place—and the world is indeed much better because of Kim's time with us. Her career gave witness to her many talents—Vice-President of a national marketing company, Program Director for a growing congregation, Field Director for the Heart Association, Chief Operating Officer for a YMCA, Executive Director of a mid-sized law firm. Kim's work was always characterized by a strong sense of duty and responsibility, dedicated service, and exceptional organizational and administrative skills. Kim never sought the spotlight, but was always content to be fully involved in any project or service opportunity working behind the scenes: producing and stage managing for community theater, managing numerous church activities and events, planning and directing various non-profit fund raisers and promotional efforts—for refugees and immigrants, persons with disabilities, and especially children's causes. Kim can best be described through the words of those who worked and served with her, those who knew her, those who loved her. -One of the sweetest, kindest, most genuine souls I ever met, a true gem. -Such a lively and vibrant person, with a quick smile and a good heart, always thinking how she could support others, she was an exceptional woman. -A friend to many of us through her years of dedication; I could always count on her to give the best advice whether professional or personal. -What a blessing she has been in the lives she so graciously and generously touched. -A wonderful example of how to live a life full of grace, style, and compassion. -She never turned away from any problem and was such an enthusiastic spirit. -Kim showed me what unconditional love looks like, and what it is to be family. -A beautiful woman, who created and shared a beautiful home; I feel blessed to have known her. -The best friend a person could ask for, always ready to listen and give wise advice. -She brought something special to my life and I will forever be grateful. -Independent, sensitive to the needs of others, strong in her convictions, kind and full of grace. -As Russ is well aware, she was one fine bride! -She is a strong, independent, private and courageous woman whom I greatly admire—a true friend. -In a world where you can be anything, be kind—that was Kim! -With Russ she had a super special relationship, a dynamic duo, much beloved by all who have crossed their path, the ultimate friends-with-benefits! -I think today she is enjoying a Grey Goose with a splash of cranberry, and maybe some lobster ravioli Kim loved her Christmas decorations and her Santa collection. She loved entertaining whether a small or large gathering. A woman of quiet and private faith, she was part of her husband's ministry, most recently at Northminster Presbyterian Church, but was still serving in a number of ways at other congregations, including Rocky Mount Presbyterian. She was extremely organized and would always take a project from beginning to end. She owned the most pairs of wardrobe-matching reading glasses of anyone! Most of all, Kim loved her family—her son, Owen Merritt (Andrea); daughter, Kahra (Bryce) Barkley, and the light of her life; granddaughter, Kadence; as well as her sisters and brother, Melanie (Michael) Cavender, Christy (Michael) Berlau, Pagie (Mike) Beeson, and Lloyd Maritz (Dianne) and their families; and her Merritt in-laws Dave Merritt (Sharon) and Lee (Steve) Goss and their families; cousins Gil and Jancy Patrick, Dick and Carol Patrick, Chris Patrick, and Cathy Horton; and her best-friend-for-life, Jan Hall. But her depth of love was given especially to her much adored and adoring husband, Russ, who thanks God for their amazing journey together. A worship service celebrating God's goodness through the life of Kim Merritt, giving witness to His promises, will be held Saturday morning, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, located at 3911Greenland Avenue, NW. In honor of Kim's love, service, and faith, memorials can be made to the Northminster Church Memorial Fund. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, (540) 366-0707.
