MERRITT, Frances A. February 11, 1929 - July 25, 2019 Frances A. Merritt, 90, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main Street in Jeffersonville. A private graveside service will be held at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Frances was born on February 11, 1929 in Salem, Virginia, to the late William Merritt and Elton Barney. She was retired from Bell Atlantic where she worked as an operator. Frances enjoyed quilting and was a member of Park United Methodist Church in Jeffersonville where she was a member of the Quilters Club. Frances is survived by her loving sister, Phyllis Fultz; a niece, Linda Behrman (James); two nephews, William Fultz, Bryan Fultz (Anna); four great-nieces and nephews, James Behrman (Charity), Lauren Tull (Aaron), Vanessa Dirheimer (Brad), Adam Fultz; a stepgreat-nephew, James Walters; and eight great-great- nieces and nephews, Harrison Behrman, Helen Behrman, Marshall Behrman, Alyssa Tull, Patrick Tull, Braden Dirheimer, Aubrey Dirheimer, and Emerson Dirheimer. Memorial contributions can be made to Park United Methodist Church, 1820 E. Park Place, Jeffersonville, IN 47130. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.legacyindiana.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Carilion nursing aide identified as victim of latest Roanoke homicide
-
Boyfriend of slain Roanoke woman told police their house was broken into, search warrant says
-
Roanoke police identify man and woman killed in shooting
-
Virginia's commercial hemp rush launches after changes in laws
-
Rail car maker FreightCar to close Roanoke factory and eliminate 200 jobs
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.