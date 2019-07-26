MERRITT, Frances A. February 11, 1929 - July 25, 2019 Frances A. Merritt, 90, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main Street in Jeffersonville. A private graveside service will be held at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Frances was born on February 11, 1929 in Salem, Virginia, to the late William Merritt and Elton Barney. She was retired from Bell Atlantic where she worked as an operator. Frances enjoyed quilting and was a member of Park United Methodist Church in Jeffersonville where she was a member of the Quilters Club. Frances is survived by her loving sister, Phyllis Fultz; a niece, Linda Behrman (James); two nephews, William Fultz, Bryan Fultz (Anna); four great-nieces and nephews, James Behrman (Charity), Lauren Tull (Aaron), Vanessa Dirheimer (Brad), Adam Fultz; a stepgreat-nephew, James Walters; and eight great-great- nieces and nephews, Harrison Behrman, Helen Behrman, Marshall Behrman, Alyssa Tull, Patrick Tull, Braden Dirheimer, Aubrey Dirheimer, and Emerson Dirheimer. Memorial contributions can be made to Park United Methodist Church, 1820 E. Park Place, Jeffersonville, IN 47130. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.legacyindiana.com.

