January 8, 2020 Brenda Cockram Merida, 75, of Floyd, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Lilian Cockram. Brenda is survived by her husband of 49 years, Leonard Merida; mother-in-law, Jenive Merida; sister-in-law, Jennifer Malloy (Bob); nephew, Matt Malloy (Allison); niece, Megan Bell (Jody); great-niece, Keri Malloy. A celebration of life will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Gardner Funeral Home with a time for sharing at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Floyd County Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Merida, Brenda Cockram
