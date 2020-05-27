May 24, 2020 Helen Snider Meredith went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, James R. Meredith. She leaves to cherish a son, James R. Meredith Jr. and wife, Kathy; granddaughter, Laura Ashton and husband, Jonathan Ashton; grandson, Michael Meredith; and three great-granddaughters, Victoria and Holly Ashton, and Leann Loflin. Helen was born on October 19, 1929, in Belspring, Virginia, the daughter of James Harrison Snider and Needa Shepherd Snider. She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, and a dynamic Sunday school teacher. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Cedar Lawn Burial Park with Pastor Todd Stiffler, and her loving nephew, Pastor Robbie Meredith officiating. Lotz Funeral Home of Salem, Virginia is assisting the family.

