April 14, 2020 Dorothy Wimmer Meredith, age 90, went to be with her Lord on April 14, 2020, at English Meadows after a long battle with dementia. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lewis Meredith; her parents, Edgar and Claude Wimmer; brothers and spouses, Harless and LZ Wimmer, Ray Wimmer, Wesley Wimmer, Winston and Irene Wimmer, Lamer and Rachel Wimmer; sisters and spouses, Daphne and Ralph McNiel, Marie Wimmer; brothers-in-law, Charlie Epperly and Roy and Katherine Meredith. She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Charlton (Dubby); son, James Meredith (Sherry); grandchildren, Brad Meredith (Rebecca), and Sara Morris (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Collen Meredith, Angelina Meredith and Aubrey Meredith; sister, Lois Epperly; sister-in-law, Marie June Wimmer and Diana Wimmer, and many nieces and nephews. She was a loving mother and grandmother, focusing on raising her family. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where she was a member of the circle. She loved her church. She and Lewis loved to travel and took numerous bus tours. Myrtle Beach was an especially special place. Due to the present Corona Virus situation, there will be a private graveside service for immediate family on Thursday April 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 220 West Main St., Christiansburg, VA 24073. We give appreciation to the staff at English Meadows and her hospice care. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.
