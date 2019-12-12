December 10, 2019 Clinton Elbert "Butch" Meredith, age 77, of Henry, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Mary Webster Meredith; two sons, Jeffery and Timothy Meredith; one granddaughter; and one great-granddaughter. There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

