February 6, 1947 March 20, 2020 Richard Arthur Mengelkamp went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, March 20, 2020. Richard was born February 6, 1947, in Oregon though he lived most of his young life in Bartlesville, Okla. He received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Oklahoma in 1969 and received a commission as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army working in Intelligence at the Pentagon. Following three years of service, he went on to receive a Masters in Public Administration from University of Oklahoma in 1974. Richard worked at the Department of Veterans Affairs in downtown Roanoke as a congressional liaison until retirement. He lived his life as a devoted Catholic and attended Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke, Va., for many years and served as a lector. He enjoyed vacations to Colorado, watching Salem Red Sox, Colorado Rockies baseball and spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, son and brother. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Arthur Mengelkamp Sr.; and daughter, Tina Lee. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda Mengelkamp of Salem, Va; his mother, Elvera Clara Mengelkamp, of Pagosa Springs, Co; his son, Richard Alan Mengelkamp, and his wife, Jennifer, and their children, Sarah and Nathan of Salado, Texas; his daughter, Karen Bates, and her husband, Matthew, and their children, Julie, Noah, and Isabella of Denver, Colo.; grandson, Charles Poore of Salem, Va.; sister, Nancy Yarbrough and her husband, Basil, and their family of Durango, Colo.; brother, Mike Mengelkamp and his family of York, Pa.; sister, Mary King and her husband, Brian, and their family of Colorado Springs, Colo.; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. The family would like to express a special Thank you to Palliative care unit & Vascular ICU at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Mr. Mengelkamp will be buried in private at Sherwood Memorial Cemetery. A memorial mass will occur at a later date.
