February 20, 2020 Samuel Menefee, of Bel Air, Md., formerly of Ferrum, Va., received his heavenly wings on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Rocky Mount. The interment will be in the Menefee Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1 p.m. on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

