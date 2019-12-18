Kelly Means WORLEY 6/22/1971 - 12/18/2004 She flew up to Heaven on the wings of angels By the clouds and stars and passed where no one sees And she walks with Jesus and her loved ones waiting And I know she's smiling saying Don't worry 'bout me…Alan Jackson Love, Mom, Dad & Chris

