John L. & Zola G. Wilson 6/6/1924 ~ 12/2/2004 1/6/1926 ~ 2/14/1999 Life is but a stopping place, A pause in what's to be, A resting place along the road to sweet eternity. We all have different journeys, Different paths along the way, We all were meant to learn some things, But never meant to stay. Our destination is a place far greater than we know, For some, the journey's quicker, For some the journey's slow. And when the journey finally ends, We'll claim a great reward, And find an everlasting peace, Together with the Lord. Sadly missed by, Doris, Joy, Juanita & Carson
