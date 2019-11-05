Annice Boyd Wills Happy first birthday in Heaven. On Thursday August 29, 2019 Annice, at the age of 97, left the loving care of her family and passed away into the arms of the angels. A true warrior, but with the kindest heart, she was born November 5, 1921 in Floyd County, Virginia near the Patrick County line to parents, Corneilus and Martha Boyd. Annice's childhood home was located just off the Skyline "in sight of the Buffalo", (mountain). Annice was the youngest of eight siblings and the last living member of her family. She and her friend and classmate, Opal Hylton, were the last two living members of their class at Stamping Birches. Annice grew beautiful flowers, sewed beautifully, raised six children, and later in life enjoyed ballroom dancing. The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Kelleher and Good Samaritan Hospice for all their support and love. Burial Services were private and officiated by the Rev Tim Thompson. We will always love and miss you, Love your Family

