H. Clifton "Kip" Whitesell 12/11/1918 - 1/21/1980 We have been missing you for 40 years now! We remember your laugh, your smile, your kind disposition, your steadfast faith in God, your deep love for family and friends, your love of church, baseball and country music, your service to our country in WWII, how much you loved working at Mick-or-Mack! We remember how much you loved Mama and us. We remember how brave you were as you endured losing your mobility to MS. We remember all ... and are eternally grateful to call you "Daddy." Brenda and Karen
Whitesell, H. Clifton "Kip"
To plant a tree in memory of H. Whitesell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.