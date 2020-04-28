George B. Wheeler Jr. 1/8/1946 - 4/28/2019 In memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather who went to Heaven one year ago today. Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday. Missing you is the heartache that never goes away. We love you and miss you so much. Catherine, Christina, Harry and Caleb

To plant a tree in memory of George Wheeler, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.