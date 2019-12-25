Rhonda Marie Weeks January 12, 1965 - July 14, 2002 Remembering you and missing you at Christmas. The hardest thing I have ever done is try to live without you. You were a wonderful daughter but most of all you were my friend. Love, Mama
Rhonda Marie Weeks
