Sue Ann Watts 1/5/1977 ~ 5/7/1993 My Dear Sue Ann, Time is experienced many ways. This day of your birth was the most beautiful time of my life. The time we shared in your precious sixteen years is priceless. The time you spent with your family and friends fills the hole in our hearts we have after losing you. We cherish those memories, our time with you, and most of all you. May God keep you in His care until we are all together again. All our love, Mom, John and Nan
Sue Ann Watts
